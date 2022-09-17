Sukma 2022: Andre Anura brings home gold for Sabah in men’s triple jump

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): It is ‘mission complete’ for Andrew Anura Anuar in the 20th Malaysian Games (Sukma).

The national athlete won the Men’s Triple Jump final today to bag a second personal gold and the fourth gold for Sabah athletics at the country’s premier multi-sport event.

“I can now sign off feeling satisfied,” said Andre on his last Sukma appearance when met prior to the medal presentation at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here.

“I was aiming for two gold medals and gave my best to achieve it — I am really happy,” said the 23-year-old athlete from Tenom.

The Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist went into the final as the overwhelming favourite and did not disappoint — even his first jump of 15.67m was too good for the rest of the field.

He went on to set 16.43m on his second attempt to all but retain the Sukma gold he won in the 2018 Sukma in Perak.

Selangor’s Haniff Raffi won silver with a personal best of 15.56m while Sarawak’s Brendon Ting settled for bronze with 15.14m.

“I am still unsure about my next tournament. This Sukma could be my last competition for the year,” Andre said.

On Friday, Andre won his first gold in the Men’s Long Jump event after registering 7.40m, beating Terengganu’s Shahrizal Nasharuddin Isham (7.25m) and fellow Sabahan Muhammad Sunik Muslimiin (7.24m).

Meanwhile, Sabah is edging closer to achieving its five-gold target in athletics with Andre’s two gold bringing the squad tally to four gold medals.

Farrell Glenn Felix Jurus (Men’s High Jump) and Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas (Women’s 400m) also won gold for Sabah.

Sabah could achieve the target earliest Saturday evening when Marlin Hing William competes in the Women’s 5000m final.