Sukma: Archer Joey Tan wins Sarawak another gold

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Archer Joey Tan Xing Lei won Sarawak another gold in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today with 632 points, beating silver Khiritiga Mahadevan of Pulau Pinang 626 points.

The event, held at the USM Stadium in Nilai, saw Alia Qurisyiah Mazlan of Kuala Lumpur earning bronze with 619 points.

Sarawak archery head coach Jaffery Low Wai Loon said he was very happy with the good start to the team’s quest for gold medals.

“Joey has done great today and braved the heavy rain to triumph in the end. Alia was leading in the first set but faltered in the second set whereas Joey and Khiritiga maintained their consistent performance and in the end Joey persevered to claim the gold.

“I hope that this gold contributed by Joey will motivate her teammates to go for more medals and possibly golds for the team and the state contingent,” he said.

As for the rankings competition, Low said the men and women were also impressive when they both finished fifth in the individual rankings.