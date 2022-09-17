Sukma: Sabah karatekas win gold, bronze

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): Sabah ended the karate competition by winning a gold and a bronze from the Team Kumite events today.

The Women Kumite team comprising Amirah Syahirah Azlan, Pressy Misty Philip and Leong Jia Chii defeated Selangor 2-0 to win the gold at the final at UiTM Shah Alam Sports Complex.

The victory ensured Karate ended their campaign in Sukma on three gold, two silver and seven bronzes.

Team manager Richard Ajak was a mirror of happiness after karate surpassed its two-gold target.

“We set out to win two golds and achieved it yesterday (Friday)…the third gold is a bonus.

“We are extremely happy,” said Richard when contacted.

Richard said it was a 50-50 battle against Selangor team of A. Kayathiri, B. Tanushree and G. Srikah but the state trio held their composure to win gold.

Jia Chii and Pressy won the opening two bouts to secure the gold without having to call on Amirah, who won the Women’s Individual -68kg gold, to see action.

Earlier, the state Men’s Kumite team comprising Muhammad Aiman Azlan, Stanley Dulian, Mohamad Iqmal Jafar, Richal Mattan and Mohd ZuhairZulkifli Zainal won the bronze after beating Terengganu 2-1.

In other sports, Sukma 2012 champions and 2018 bronze medalists Sabah were eliminated from the football competition.

After playing to a 2-2 draw against Terengganu in the opening match, the state needed to avoid defeat against Kelantan to progress further in the competition.

However, Sabah suffered 3-0 defeat to finish last in Group C on a single point while Kelantan on three points joined Terengganu (four points) into the quarterfinal.

In squash, Lai Wen Li and Duncan Lee have qualified into the quarterfinals of the Women’s and Men’s Singles squash competition.

Wen li will take on Rachel Poh of Penang while Duncan to battle it out against Muhd Hafiz Zhafri Abdul Harif of Kedah for a place in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sabah moved to second in the medal standing on 11 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals while leaders Johor have 18 gold, 14 silver and six bronzes as of 8pm.

Another 31 gold medals, the most offered so far in Sukma, will be up for grabs tomorrow.