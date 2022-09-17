Sukma: Three Sarawakian squash player heading to quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Three Sarawakian squash have made it to the quarterfinals of the singles competition in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the National Squash Centre along Jalan Duta today.

They are Nathan Kueh and Harith Danial Jefri in the men’s singles and Eugenia David in the women’s singles.

Nathan Kueh Tze Bing beat Amirul Aqil of Penang 3-0 (11-1, 11-1 11-2) and will face Darren Rahul Pragasam Desmond Pragasam of Negeri Sembilan in the next round while Harith beat Lo Wa-Sern of Perak 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-6) and will next play Sanjay Jeeva of Negeri Sembilan in the last eight.

Claudia Yong Bi Er beat teammate Eugenia David 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-2 to meet Chan Yiwen of FT Kuala Lumpur in the quarterfinals.

Sarawak squash head coach Allan Pete Soyza was pleased with the results but was quick to point out that the next matches will be tough for the state players because they will be playing against senior players.

“They have done very well today. It will be tough for all three in the next round as Nathan is up against Malaysia’s top five ranked player while Harith will play against 3/4th seed and Claudia will meet the tournament second seed.

“Let’s see how it goes tomorrow and just hope for them to continue with their good performance. I am not too confident on the singles but our medals focus is on the doubles and mixed doubles.

“If we can win a medal in the singles, that will be a bonus to us,” he said.