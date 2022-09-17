Sukma: Two more golds for Sabah’s athletic team

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Sabah women blazed the track by winning two gold medals in the evening session of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

The outstanding feat from Hizillawanty Jamain and the state women’s 4x100m ensured Sabah ended the penultimate day of athletics with three gold after Andre Anura Anuar had delivered the first from the Men’s Triple Jump in the morning.

In all, Sabah athletics collected six gold, three silver and two bronzes.

Unheralded Hizillawanty triggered the loudest cheers from among Sabah supporters at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil when she won the Women’s 800m, thus helped to achieve the squad’s five-gold target.

She clocked 2:12.83s to beat Johor duo S. Geetha and J. Padhmaloshini, who were timed at 2:14.36s and 2:14.90s.

The Sabah supporters were celebrating again around 50 minutes later when the state team won the Women’s 4x100m gold. The teams comprises Patronella Lisong, Feova Lim Yi Fei, Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas and Nur Aishah Rofina Aling as well as reserves Camellia Jasten and Esther Joanne Ailos.

Patronella, Feova, Chelsea and Nur Aishah ran the final in a a time of 46.84s to stun the defending champions Terengganu who settled for silver in 47.42s. Pahang came third in 47.89s.

“We were quite confident from the beginning but at the same time, we did not take our opponents lightly especially Terengganu.

“We did not know the strength of each team because there was no semifinal heats…the race went straight into the final.

“The most important thing was that we gave our best and we are very happy with the gold,” said Nur Aishah when contacted.

“Having finished with a silver (in the 4x100m in Perak Sukma 2018), I’m really glad to have finally won a gold…it was a first for me,” added Nur Aishah, who also won a silver in the Women’s 100m on Friday.

As for Chelsea, it was her second gold in the on-going Sukma having won the Women’s 400m also on Friday.

Meanwhile, Marlin Hing William who was one of the gold prospects had to be contented with a silver medal in the Women’s 5000m.

Marlin clocked 19:24.33s to finish behind gold winner from Johor, Puspa Letchumi Jaintherat, in 18:50.03s while bronze went to Margreat Mary K. Johnson of Perak in 19:24.92s.

The last day of athletics competition tomorrow will see 13 more gold up for grabs.