S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for Sept

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Flying Doctor Service under the Sarawak Health Department will be reaching out to rural folk in Kuching, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri from Sept 19-26.

According to a statement today, they will be in Kuching serving those in Kampung Bojong Sting and Kampung Rejoi Nyegol on Sept 22 as well as Kampung Muk Ayun on Sept 23.

In Samarahan, they will be at Plaie Atas and Pendawan on Sept 19; SRK Tuba Tengah on Sept 20; as well as Muding and Kampung Ijok on Sept 21.

In Kapit, the service will be in Long Unai on Sept 19; Sang Anau and Batu Keling on Sept 20; Long Jawe and Long Kebuho on Sept 21; Long Tanyit on Sept 22; Punan Busang and Lusong Paku on Sept 23; as well as Long Kajang and Long Abit on Sept 26.

As for Bintulu, they will be at the Rh Drick, Jelalong and Rh Felix, Tubau on Sept 22; Rh Robert and Long Biyak in Ulu Kakus on Sept 23; and Rh Renang and Rh Jaling in Sigu on Sept 26.

The flying doctor service will be at Long Tebangan, Miri on Sept 19; Ba’Abang on Sept 20; and Apau Nyaring on Sept 21.

Any enquiries can be made with the department’s Family Health Development Division senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman at 013-841 6735 or 082-473200 (ext 296).