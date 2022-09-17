We are watching closely, Uggah tells contractors working on public infrastructure works

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) and Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak will closely monitor contractors engaging in public infrastructure works statewide.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said this is to identify and nip in the bud any problem which could delay their scheduled completion.

He said this in a statement today following visits to construction sites of the roads from Sungai Arip to Bintulu Airport junction (on the Pan Borneo Highway) and from Tatau to Kuala Tatau in Bintulu yesterday.

Uggah said the bottomline of the ministry and JKR was that they want all public construction projects to be delivered on time.

“It is absolutely important to us that duly completed projects can serve the people, providing them with the link and communication means.

“We have seen where some areas are deprived of link to other parts of the state. This is also about upgrading the quality of our communication system like what the Pan Borneo Highway and our Second Trunk or Coastal Road are going to do,” he said.

According to him, the health situation in the country is coming back to normal and all imposed restrictions are now relaxed.

“So we want the construction industry players, JKR, the ministry and the government to go into top gear in our construction programmes,” he said.

He said they must catch up on the lost time as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic towards ensuring that all projects are successfully completed.

Despite so, he said they had noticed that some contractors were having problems.

“For starters, we will be taking positive approach to help and guide them in tackling their problems so that their projects can be successfully implemented,” he added.

For those who could not continue on and their projects lingered as sick ones, Uggah said there would be stringent measures to be taken to allow the projects to be rescued.

He said this is in the best interest of timely completion and delivery.

On workers shortage, he said he will continue to discuss with the State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki on how to “facilitate the recruitment of foreign workers to ensure this problem can be resolved in the next few months”.

In the meantime, Uggah appealed to the companies to recruit more locals as their workers.

“Apparently, there are some local workers available. Yesterday, when I visited the Tatau/Kuala Tatau road project, I noticed there are some of then there,” he said.

On another matter, Uggah said the JKR is now reaching out to those eligible companies seeking the Variation of Price (VoP) 2.0 under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 9.0 package.

He said the VoP 2.0 is to help them address the price increases in construction materials.

“The state cabinet has agreed to this VoP aid. Those interested and eligible should enquire from the JKR,” he added.