Base jumpers share stories of things they like about Sibu

SIBU (Sept 18): Sibu definitely has a special place in Gary Cunningham’s heart.

The president of the Australian Base Jumping Association regards the welcome received from the town folks here as being ‘extraordinarily good’.

Cunningham was among the earliest overseas jumpers involved in the Sibu International Base Jump, which was established in 2009.

“There is this family that would come every year to support the event, and the best part is they would give little gifts for my birthday.

“We still get in touch on Facebook, even after they have moved to another state,” said Cunningham when met yesterday at Wisma Sanyan here, the landmark jump-off site of the annual event.

Adding on, the Australian also proposed for the nearby Waterfront Residence Condominium Complex to be made a jump-off point, other than Wisma Sanyan.

“It would make it more varied and more interesting for the jumpers,” he said.

Another parachuter, Jack Propeck, managed 10 jumps over the past couple of days in his first trip to Sibu.

He said experiencing the local culture, which was among the programmes listed on the itinerary, was a bonus for him.

He also admitted to ‘having fallen in love with Laksa Sarawak’.

“I have been interested in spicy food since I moved to Thailand last November.

“The thick and spicy broth of the ‘laksa’ really entices me to try it again,” said the former military personnel from the UK.

However, it was a different attraction for former member of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Mohd Akmal Jamal.

The 37-year-old could not help but admire the interesting form and architecture of Wisma Sanyan upon seeing it for the first time.

“It is similar to any other tall buildings, but there’s something different about Wisma Sanyan – it seems to challenge me to jump off from it.

“Why do I say that (is because) the structure of this building points to a different way of jumping compared with the usual jumping that I do.

“In addition, Sibu is a very suitable place for relaxing and enjoying a family vacation, with its lively atmosphere,” said Akmal, who also expressed hope that the organisers would encourage more people, especially youths, to take part in this extreme sport.

The four-day Sibu International Base Jump 2022 concluded yesterday.