Continue to strengthen machinery for GE15 – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 18): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants to see the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah’s Srikandi machinery continue to be strengthened to face the coming 15th general election.

Hajiji who is also Bersatu Sabah liaison chief, said that while he knows the party’s Srikandi and Armada movements are always ready, they must intensify their level of preparedness.

Speaking at a dinner with Bersatu Malaysia’s Srikandi here on Saturday night, Hajiji said the party in Sabah is ready for the election as its machinery has been active since the state election.

“I was informed that the Srikandi machinery have been active in their respective areas. Therefore, I urge the movement to continue to work hard in their respective parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

Hajiji who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, also expressed hope the get-together would be able to strengthen the Srikandi members in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is also my hope that you can share experiences among yourselves as this is part of the preparation for the general election,” he said.

Hajiji disclosed many successes have been achieved since the GRS-BN State Government led the state.

Last year, Sabah recorded state revenue of RM5.4 billion, despite the pandemic and unstable politics, especially at the federal level, he said.

“Perhaps this year the state’s revenue will increase further and all this is the result of the policies we introduced through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ) as well as unity in achieving this success,” he said, adding that the value of the investment throughout January to September was about RM9.9 billion.

Also present on Saturday night were Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, Bersatu Sabah Srikandi assistant secretary Datuk Redonah Bahanda and its Armada chief Fairuz Renddan.