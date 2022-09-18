Covid-19: Sabah records 137 new cases today

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 18): For the second consecutive day today, there was a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 infections in Sabah.

According to the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, the state recorded 137 cases today, which was a reduction of 13 cases compared to the 150 cases reported yesterday.

“The lower number of cases corresponds with the decrease in the positivity rate from 11.34 per cent yesterday to 10.84 per cent today even though the test sample increased slightly from 1,340 yesterday to 1,375 today,” he said.

Masidi pointed out that statistically, the situation in Sabah has shown an improvement as the number of districts with no new cases reported have increased from seven to 12 today.

“Overall, the situation is still volatile with the daily infection statistics fluctuating dramatically. Penampang which recorded only seven infections yesterday saw cases in the district increase to 29 cases today.

“On the other hand, Lahad Datu, which recorded 12 cases yesterday did not record any new infections today. Movement of daily infection numbers is difficult to predict. What is clear is that the positivity rate is still at a high level,” he stressed.

Kota Kinabalu, with 56 cases is among the three districts that recorded infections in the double digits. The other two districts are Penampang and Tawau.

Today, only one case is in category 3 and the others are in categories 1 and 2.