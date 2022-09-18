Fire destroys pickup truck parked at roadside in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Sept 18): A pickup truck was destroyed after it caught fire at Taman Sri Perkasa in Petra Jaya around 6.40am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the pickup truck was parked at the roadside when it caught fire.

“The fire had mostly caused damage to the vehicle’s front and cabin sections. The vehicle was estimated to be about 80 per cent destroyed,” it added.

Firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station managed to put the fire under control at 7.33am before fully extinguished it a few minutes later.

No injuries were reported from the fire and Bomba is currently investigating the cause of the fire.