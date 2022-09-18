GE15: PBK to field Sim Min Leong in Mas Gading

KUCHING (Sept 18): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has named its candidate for Mas Gading in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PBK president Voon Lee Shan said the party will field Sim Min Leong to wrest Mas Gading from the Democratic Action Party.

“Parti Bumi Kenyalang will field Sim Min Leong, 43 years who is a social activist and businessman in the coming 15th General Election which will be held at any time.

“Being a person of a humble beginning whose mother is a native, he understood the problems faced by the natives in Mas Gading,” he announced in a statement today.

Voon said Sim was picked to contest in Mas Gading based on his track record of helping many people to overcome their financial difficulties during bad times for the past 10 years.

He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, many people in Mas Gading sought the help of Sim to overcome their food and financial needs.

“He even helped them to repair a broken bridge in a village which was dangerous to the villagers with money of his own. The call to repair the broken bridge was not heeded by the relevant authorities.

“Most of the people in Mas Gading, especially, the natives are very poor and the government could not uplift the standard of living in past six decades,” Voon added.