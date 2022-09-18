I’m just doing my duty as mayor, not for election, says Wee

KUCHING (Sept 18): Datuk Wee Hong Seng said that he is serving as Kuching South Mayor not for the sake of standing a chance to contest in election.

Therefore, he hoped that people would not target at him politically but focus on his services for the community.

Wee said he will give his best to fulfill the task he is obligated to.

“Whatever task it is, I will try my best to do it. I’m doing this not for election,” he said during his weekly Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

The mayor hoped that people will stop having a perception that he is serving the people just so that he can contest in election.

Wee said he enjoys serving as the mayor of Kuching South, and he has received support from many people during his tenure.

“Coupled with the confidence that people have given me, I do enjoy my job as the mayor.”

Wee, who is Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pending branch vice chairman, said a mayor’s job scope does not include candidate recommendation.

He added that he has no say over whether he would be recommended as an SUPP candidate.

He hoped that any individual who wishes to contest in the next election, will do their best to serve the people, and not just showing their face during election.

“The core task of a leader is to serve the people,” he asserted.

Wee believed that voters will support leaders who serve them in a sincere manner.

“Whatever it is, serving sincerely matters and do not serve with an agenda. People are smart enough to judge whether a leader is serving them sincerely,” he said.

According to him, politics is all about how to better serve the community, and continue serving them in a constant manner.

“What is more important is that do not launch any attack against any person.”