Kuching Melanau Association celebrates Malaysia Day

KUCHING (Sept 18): Kuching Melanau Association (PMK), Sarawak Melanau Community Welfare Trust Board (LAKKMS) and Cultural Diversity Club Kuching have had a work party (gotong-royong), raised the Jalur Gemilang and a dinner at Wisma Melanau here in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Friday.

According to a statement received yesterday, they also received donations in the form of cooking utensils and baking tools from Pembinaan Oval Sdn Bhd Kuching.

PMK advisor and LAKKMS chairman Datuk Aidan Wing received the items which were presented by Pembinaan Oval Sdn Bhd executive chairman Effendi Jeman.

Effendi is a Sarawakian entrepreneur who handles management and construction services in the state and Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the donation was a part of their corporate social responsibility (SCR) to charitable organisations, multi-faith worship centres, non-government organisations (NGOs), asnaf groups and the poor.

“We also make similar donations to several suraus, mosques, temples and churches in Kuching, Bau and Lundu districts,” said Effendi.

PMK vice president Hardi Keli, secretary general Robin Junang and several PMK and Cultural Diversity Club Kuching members were also present at the event held at Wisma Melanau Kuching.

The baking tools, meanwhile, would be used to conduct activities such as traditional and modern cooking class, confectionery and baking class, added the statement.

Aidan, meanwhile, hoped the donation would be used in the best possible way.

Robin said yesterday’s activities were meant to strengthen relationships among the members.

The activities were held for the first time at Wisma Melanau Kuching to celebrate Malaysia Day, which they have done since 2009.

Other activities held were making Melanau traditional food called ‘bekukus’ made from glutinous rice mixed with coconut milk and wrapped in ‘nyirik’ leaves.