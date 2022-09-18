Liew gets DAP’s backing to defend Tawau seat

TAWAU (Sept 18): National Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Sabah DAP have pledged full support for the incumbent member of parliament for Tawau, Datuk Christina Liew, to defend the Tawau parliamentary seat in the forthcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

This is the outcome of a fruitful meeting between Christina and a three-member delegation from DAP led by Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Liew Chin Tong at the Tawau Parliamentary People’s Service Centre on Sunday.

Speaking to the press, Liew said: “I hope there will be close co-operation between DAP and PKR so that we can win in Tawau and other areas. We (DAP) want to support you (Christina) to win so that PH can win. We will go all out in Sri Tanjung to ensure PKR’s electoral success.”

He concurred with the MP for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, that Sabah should win at least 10 PH parliamentary seats, saying this will contribute to the total number of seats PH can win nationwide.

“We need more seats so that we have the opportunity to form the next government at Federal level,” he said.

Although DAP is not contesting in Tawau in GE15, the party considers the preparation as an exercise or drill towards getting well-prepared for the next state election, Liew added.

Chan declared Tawau DAP’s readiness to help Christina, PKR and Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) in defending her seat. He said trust and good relationship among the Sabah PH component parties are very important.

“There should not be any feeling of suspicion among ourselves. We are moving towards only one direction and that is to ensure that not a single incumbent PH seat is lost in GE15. We are here to complement Christina’s election machinery in Tawau,” he assured.

The support from Sri Tanjung voters will contribute to PKR’s victory in recapturing the Tawau parliamentary seat, Chan added.

Sabah DAP Election Director Phoong Jin Zhe, who also spoke, said he had emphasised the importance of creating a strong linkage with Tawau PKR during his discussion with Tawau DAP grassroots leaders.

“The grassroots leaders have agreed to get a productive election machinery ready now. We have a clear direction and a common goal on collaboration in that we will pool our resources and work together on the ground. DAP and PKR help each other. Let us show the people that we are united wholeheartedly and embrace the same hope.

“Winning the Tawau parliamentary seat is of paramount importance. If we fail to win the seat, it means we will fail to form the next government,” he said.

In response, Christina thanked the DAP leaders for their assurance and stressed that PKR will work closely with Sabah DAP in GE15.