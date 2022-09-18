Limbang not only transit point but to be tourist destination

LIMBANG (Sept 18): Limbang needs to be developed as a tourism destination on its own, not merely as a transit point.

Deputy Minister of Agricultural Modernisation and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail in stating this, noted that the Limbang district festival main committee will carry out programmes to identify tourism potential in the district.

Speaking during the launching of Saberkas Care 2022 Programme at Kampung Bakol’s hall here on Friday, he believed such effort is vital following the opening of Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge (SHOAS) to foreign vehicles starting last Wednesday (Sept 14).

The Bukit Kota assemblyman viewed the urgency to develop Limbang as a tourism destination on its own, as visitors now have direct access to neighbouring Brunei, Lawas, Sabah and Labuan without having to transit at Limbang like before.

“Limbang is worth visiting and has a variety of tourism products and destinations that need to be highlighted.

“We need to accept the fact that this is development towards progress. It is a challenge for us to find ways on how to attract outsiders to Limbang.

“Besides utilising existing tourism facilities, we need to increase the number of tourist attraction areas in Limbang including in urban and rural areas,” he said.

At the event, Abdul Rahman also encouraged local youths to participate in various programmes organised by Saberkas Bukit Kota branch.

He later handed over food contributions to some 50 recipients from Kampung Agong Tua, Kampung Bakol and Kampung Bukit Luba, comprising poor families, single mothers, senior citizens, orphans and people with disabilities.