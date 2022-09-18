Majang advises association to adapt to changes in education, work methods

BINTULU (Sept 18): Members of Sarawak Dayak Educators Association (SDEA) should adapt to changes to improve the delivery of education and work methods, says Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development II Dato Majang Renggi.

“We acknowledge the role and responsibility played by members of the SDEA to produce high quality human capital for the country,” he said while opening the third SDEA annual general meeting here yesterday.

He stated that high quality workforce is essential to support the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to make Sarawak a developed region.

“Members of the association could improve awareness and increase exposure to the community to ensure their children get the best education and training for a brighter , secure future.

“SDEA is not only for education or welfare development but also a bridge connecting with government agencies, private parties, statutory bodies and other organisations,” he said and called for greater cooperation amongst members.

With rapid development in Bintulu especially at Samalaju, he said there are ample job opportunities for skilled Sarawakian youths.

Also present were Song Education District officer cum SDEA president Etam Lenggi, SDEA Bintulu zone chairman Paul Jarum, SDEA supreme council members, committee members and representatives.