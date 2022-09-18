Movement to continue fighting for rights, welfare of army veterans

KUCHING (Sept 18): The Pertubuhan Suara Patriotik Rakyat Malaysia (PSPRM) vows to continue fighting for the rights and welfare of army veterans in the country, especially those categorised as ‘non-pensionable’.

This was highlighted by its president Major (Rtd) Mior Rosli Mior Jaafar during an assembly of some 200 former members of the Armed Forces from all over Sarawak, at the Heroes Monument in Taman Budaya here yesterday.

According to Mior Rosli, the PSPRM is focusing on addressing three key matters related to the welfare and well-being of the veterans: adjustments on the mechanisms in providing pensions; granting pardon to those dismissed from service for committing military offences; and providing pensions to those who have completed the required 21 years of service.

“These are our rights, and these three subjects matter the most to many former army personnel.

“In the context of pardoning military personnel who have been removed from service, we would want them to be recognised as veterans and once they are, they would get all kinds of assistance like what we (recognised veterans) are receiving and also get them registered with the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV),” he said.

Mior Rosli then highlighted the recent announcement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein about the government planning to channel the monthly Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) of RM400 to non-pensionable Armed Forces veterans in the B40 (low-income household) category.

In this regard, Mior Rosli pointed that it was not what PSPRM was fighting for.

“It’s not what we want – we want more than that.

“This is only to study the case (and) it is not confirmed; what we would like to know is how long this study is going to be run.

“We have been fighting for it (pension adjustments) since 2013, and what the government has said is that it’s still under study, it’s still being considered and whatever else that they still want to do,” he lamented.

Mior Rosli also claimed that there were certain quarters that attempted to ‘hijack’ what PSPRM was doing.

In this regard, he called upon all army veterans to stand united.

“If we’re divided or dividing ourselves into many groups, then we would not be successful,” he said, adding that PSPRM now has over 130 affiliates nationwide.

Yesterday’s assembly, organised by the team led by Veteran Bangkit Sarawak chairman Deshon Kamam, was intended as a continuation of a gathering called the ‘RU060622’ that took place at the National Monument on June 6 this year.

“Almost all states have conducted events like this, and will continue to conduct them until the government grants the demands of the veterans.

“Remember – our existence is not to fight the government, not to fight anyone or any party; our existence is to claim our rights as already outlined in the Federal Constitution and also the Armed Forces Act 1972,” said Deshon.