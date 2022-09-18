Nurul Izzah keen to defend Permatang Pauh seat in GE15

GEORGE TOWN (Sept 18): PKR vice president, who is also the Permatang Pauh member of Parliament, Nurul Izzah Anwar has voiced her intention to defend the seat in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“I am not the one who decides although my heart desires it (to defend the Permatang Pauh seat).

“As a soldier of the party, I hope that I will not be dropped from being a candidate,” she said in a media conference before opening a dialogue session with the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) here today.

Nurul Izzah, who is State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman for Perlis, Kedah and Penang said the Pakatan Harapan leadership has fixed Sept 20 to discuss preparations for GE15 such as allocation of seats and candidates, which is expected to be completed by this month. — Bernama