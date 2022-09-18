Pedestrian, motorists killed in KK, Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 18): A pedestrian and a car driver were killed in the state capital and Tawau early Sunday morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police investigation revealed the 41-year-old victim was believed to have been knocked by a vehicle as he was crossing the road near a restaurant in Sinsuran around 1.20am.

“The victim was found unconscious by the side of the road by a passerby who immediately informed the police.

“The victim was believed hit by a vehicle as there were tyre skid marks at the scene, caused by emergency braking.

“The victim sustained head and face injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Police are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident and urged members of the public or eyewitnesses to come forward to assist police investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In Tawau, a man died after he lost control of his Proton Persona car and rammed into a road divider at Jalan Merotai, Kampung Bukit Sunday morning.

Mohd Rizdwan Baharuddin, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics in the 5.10am incident.

Tawau fire and rescue station chief Julius John Stephen said they received a distress call at 5.11am and teams were deployed to the location, about 32 kilometers from the fire and rescue station.

The victim was trapped in the driver’s seat and it took a couple of minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and the body was then handed to the police for further action, said Julius John.