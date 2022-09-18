Premier: Sarawak aims to produce globally competent students with setting up of international schools

KUCHING (Sept 18): The Sarawak government’s decision to set up five international schools in the state is targeted at producing globally competent students, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said it was imperative that high-achieving students be equipped with certain skills while at the same time, possess a good command of English to hold them in good stead.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that English is an international language. If you want to do your research and gain the current knowledge, there is no other option than to have a good command of English.

“This is so that you can understand the various methodologies as well as the new skills because of the fact that technology changes very fast,” he said at Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School Petra Jaya’s (YSISSPJ) Fun Ride and a Moment with Premier of Sarawak event here today.

He pointed out that in order for Sarawak to achieve its aspiration of becoming a developed state, one of the efforts by the government was to prepare students to have good English proficiency so that they can be accepted by the international communities.

“If we have a bright student in Sarawak, he or she may be sent overseas to countries like the United States, United Kingdom or Australia for their postgraduate studies.

“This is where they have to have a good command of English and that is why the Sarawak government decided that we must have our own schools that produce international students that are not ‘jaguh kampung’ (home-ground champion) but ‘jaguh dunia’ (world champion).

“When they are ‘world champions’, they will be able to attend renowned universities and when they come back, they can transform our economy,” he stressed.

Abang Johari said with five international schools in the state of which two are located in Kuching and one in Bintulu, Sibu and Miri, these will serve as an avenue for parents who cannot afford to send their children to international schools to study there.

“But of course, the students have to have the standard because we need to maintain the standard of these schools.

“We hope that from these international schools, we will have smart, regimented and disciplined Sarawakians who are critical thinkers and through this concept and philosophy, they will keep on thinking of what is best for the country,” he said.

The Premier in his speech also announced that another residential block will be constructed for YSISSPJ soon.

“It is our intention to have fully residential international schools but over here (YSISSPJ) I noticed that there are only about 70 to 80 residential students while the rest are attending day school.

“This is because there is not enough space and building so we are going to build another block for residential students here for this school,” he assured.

Abang Johari later participated in the Fun Ride which saw the Premier, while accompanied by around 100 cyclists, cycle from his residence at Taman Farhanas in Petra Jaya to YSISSPJ premise.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Advisor (Education) in the Premier’s Department Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, and YSISSPJ principal Bakthiar Affandi.