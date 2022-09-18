Reflect on your leadership, not blame PSB for DAP’s failures, Wong tells Chong

KUCHING (Sept 18): Chong Chieng Jen should ask himself why Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) has failed to grow stronger under his nearly 10 years of leadership, instead of blaming others for their loss of support, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said Chong’s recent remarks against him, in which the DAP man insinuated that PSB had contributed to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) winning the last state election by splitting opposition votes, was merely an attempt to “cover his own failure”.

“What is he trying to convey? I have wondered if he meant that we had helped GPS win more seats a year ago. But after much consideration, his statement makes no logic at all.

“Chong Chieng Jen has been in politics for 20-odd years, having served four terms in both Parliament and State Legislative Assembly, and was appointed a (federal) deputy minister. He should know better to make realistic statements and be sincere in serving the community,” said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, in a statement yesterday.

Wong said prior to the 12th state election, PSB had proactively been in contact with Chong to discuss a collaboration between the two parties to take on GPS, with PSB stressing the need for opposition parties to put up a united front to deny GPS a big win.

“Unfortunately, during those negotiations, Chong Chieng Jen had publicly expressed his diverse opinions, and was adamant about his stand.

“Even though a gentleman intervened to improve the situation, the negotiations still hit a dead end,” he said.

Wong said the results of the last state polls showed that PSB was right in its views, with DAP retaining just two of the seven seats it had held and garnering only 7.4 per cent of voters’ support, compared to PSB’s four seats and 20 per cent of the votes.

He said PSB respected DAP’s right to contest in Sarawak, but pointed out that after several decades of being the opposition, DAP had failed to deliver on several of its promises when it became part of the federal government in 2018.

These, Wong said, included building a Christian university in Sibu, recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), restoring the status of Sarawak as an equal partner in the Federation and the rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and fighting corruption.

“DAP as the opposition has failed in its check-and-balance role and is instead attacking local-based opposition PSB. I wonder if this is Chong’s way of finding a way around the loss of voter support for DAP.”

Wong said he believes voters will be able to “see for themselves” and are “wise enough” to make a choice between the two opposition parties.

“I had never intended to go to the press on such matters, nor did I want to argue with the DAP.

“I will no longer engage in a war of words with the DAP in future but instead focus on the next parliamentary election,” he said.