Sibu International BASE Jump can be extended if more participants join, says Sibu Resident

SIBU (Sept 18): The Sibu International BASE Jump can be extended if it sees more participation next year, said Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.

He called on all the jumpers who took part this year to invite their friends to join in next year.

“If more divers participate next year, it will surely liven up the atmosphere of the event,” he said when speaking at the Sibu International BASE Jump 2022 farewell dinner and closing ceremony on Saturday night.

Wong also expressed his happiness and pride at the increasing number of jumpers from Malaysia.

“I also hope the number of participants from abroad will increase next year,” he said.

Some 33 participants from Australia, the United States of America and Malaysia participated in the event, which was held from Sept 14-17, which saw them doing their jump from Sarawak’s highest building – Wisma Sanyan with a height of 126 metres.

The event was organised by the Sibu Division Tourism Task Force in collaboration with Ababil BASE Jump and Wisma Sanyan management.

Also present at the closing ceremony was Borneo MA Smart Vendors chairman Alexander Kadir Dato.