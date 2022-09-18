Sibuti MP: GPS state govt remains steadfast in alleviating poverty, helping needy

KUCHING (Sept 18): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government has remained steadfast in alleviating poverty and ensure that the needy group receive the assistances that are due to them, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Sibuti MP said GPS leaders are looking at ways and means to obtain the necessary information from any database to help the needy.

“When Covid-19 struck, the state government was quick to dole out assistances in terms of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS). This was our strategy in the short term.

“In the medium to long term, we are looking to elevate the local socioeconomy and household incomes through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 introduced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Rafizi Ramli, who recently said Sarawak and Sabah leaders were quick to point their fingers at Malaya for problems occurring in the two states.

Rafizi also blamed embezzlements for the poverty occurring in Sarawak and Sabah instead of owning up to the shortcomings of leaders in Peninsular Malaysia.

Lukanisman said while the Sarawak government is trying its best to remedy the situation – the role of leaders in the Peninsular Malaysia, especially in the federal government is also crucial.

According to him, the federal government is bound to assist in developing the two Borneo states and not leave the task of transforming Sarawak and Sabah solely to the state governments.

“This is crucial especially when resources and taxes collected from these two states are shared with the federal government to be used in developing other areas in Malaysia,” he said.

He regarded the PKR deputy president’s remarks as being political and did not at all reflect the spirit of equal partnership in Malaysia where Sarawak and Sabah are left to fend for themselves.

“The fact that it was in his Malaysia Day message, to the people in Borneo, is baffling, and no less, disappointing.

“The idea of Malaysia being a federation was for three regions – Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah – to be together and collectively develop their territories and assist each other in good times and bad,” Lukanisman said.

He said what Rafizi was saying could be interpreted by the people of Sarawak and Sabah as being Malaya only wanting to reap the financial benefits from the Borneo states and not do its part in its development.

“The fact that he is suddenly interested in wellbeing of people in Sarawak and Sabah is questionable in its own right.

“Perhaps it is to win brownie points among the supporters and the people in Sarawak and Sabah with the 15th General Election (GE15) around the corner; this, we can only speculate,” he added.