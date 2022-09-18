SME Corp: Not many micro-SMEs in Sarawak apply for alternative financing

KUCHING (Sept 18): Very few micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Sarawak have applied for the alternative financing from SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) over the last three to five years.

In stating this, the corporation’s Sarawak regional director Faiz Ramzi Sutarji believes that many are unaware of the programmes offered.

He also observes that within the period under review, there are many companies from Peninsular Malaysia that have signed up for SME Corp’s financing programmes, but there are very few applicants from Sarawak and Sabah.

“On this note, I would like to draw the attention of entrepreneurs from Sarawak to the information available on the Internet. Always check for the available assistance and programmes for SMEs there.

“One of the programmes that we have is MSME Digital Financing Initiative, which is an assistance in the form of financing ranging from RM50,000 to RM500,000.

“Even though it is a loan, the interest is only two per cent. There is very minimal documentation involved and the submission is fully digital,” he said during a panel discussion on ‘Alternative Financing for MSMEs’ at InvestSmart@Sarawak 2022 in VivaCity Megamall here yesterday.

He also pointed out that in view of SME Corp being one of the verified agencies under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, entrepreneurs should not be worried about its programmes being scams.

He noted that while many companies in Sarawak had the potential to obtain various government assistance or alternative financing programmes, many claimed that they were unaware of such programmes.

In this regard, he called upon the entrepreneurs to go to www.smecorp.gov.my where they could access all the information regarding the various programmes offered by the corporation.

“Entrepreneurs must always be close to the Internet, and be close to information and technology. Be diligent in looking up information as there are many assistance and other facilities provided by the government.

“If you don’t come to us, it’s very difficult for us to help you,” he said.

On the other hand, Faiz said at times, it was ‘very difficult’ for SME Corp to get the right companies to apply.

“Unlike traditional financing providers like banks, we offer alternative financing for new companies that are less than three years old.

“Another thing is to get companies that do not already have assistance from other sources. For alternative financing, we focus on companies that really have not been getting any assistance from others.”

Faiz also highlighted that it was important for every company to provide evidence of revenue traction.

“We want to make sure that it is an authentic company that is applying for assistance.

“Even though we say it involves minimum documentation, we still need the right documentation from the companies such as sales records; otherwise, it is very difficult for us to proceed,” he said.

The panel discussion was moderated by Securities Commission Malaysia executive director (strategic communications and chairman’s office) Datuk Seri Jalil Hamid.

Other panellists were PitchIn co-founder and chief strategy officer Kashminder Singh, MicroLEAP PLT sales manager Syakir Zaidi, and SME Bank Malaysia Kuching Enterprise Centre relief head Chew Pang Lin.

Taking place at the C Atrium of VivaCity Megamall here, the two-day InvestSmart@Sarawak 2022 is featuring over 20 exhibitors from the financial and investment sectors.

Apart from the panel discussions, there are also talks such as those on ‘Building Your Retirement Plan’, ‘Investment in Sustainable and Responsible Investment Funds in Malaysia’, and ‘Micro-invest Your Spare Change’.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the opening ceremony yesterday afternoon.

Today, the sessions would include talks running from 10.30am to 8.30pm, and they include ‘Investing in the Stock Market…Digitally’ and ‘Unit Trust: How it Works’, ‘Overview of the Malaysian Derivatives Market Landscape’.

The highlight today would be another panel discussion, scheduled to kick off at 3pm, on ‘Don’t Fall Victim to Unlicensed Activities and Scams’.

To be moderated by Securities Commission Malaysia assistant general manager Kamarul Rozman, the session would have Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Maria Rasid, Securities Commission Malaysia general manager Jawahar Ali, and Bank Negara Malaysia Kuching Office chief Mohd Irman Mohd Din as the panellists.