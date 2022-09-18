Sukma: Sabah exceeds five gold target with seven

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): Sabah wrapped their athletics campaign in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) with seven gold, eight silver and three bronze medals .

The tally included the one gold, five silver and one bronze won at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

After opening the day brightly with Benedict Ian Gawok and Muhammad Ridzwan Ridal winning gold-silver in the Men’s 110m hurdles, the evening session was a case of ‘so close, yet so far’ for the state squad.

Much were expected from the Men’s Javelin and Women’s 4x400m but Mohd Alif Mohd Razi could only settled for silver and the quartet of Patronella Lisong, Hizilawanty Jamain, Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas and Camellia Jasten taking bronze.

Mohd Alif recorded 59.59m to finish behind Syed Abrar Syed Ahmad Zawawi of Perlis (60m) while Ng Yong Jie of Johor came third with 57.31s.

In the Women’s 4x400m final, favourites Sabah got off to a good start before Chelsea, the third runner, opened up a comfortable lead going into the final lap.

Camellia did well to hold onto the lead but was unfortunate when Federal Territory and Johor last runners overtook her in the final 30m for gold and silver.

Federal Territory clocked 3:55.49s followed by Johor in 3:56.19s while Sabah settled with 3:56.43s.

“It was just not our day,” said Chelsea, who had already won two gold from the Women’s 400m and 4x100m relay.

“We knew our rivals including Federal Territory are very strong teams and we really gave our best out there.

“No one is to be blamed for the defeat…maybe it was just not meant to be us (as the winners),” said Chelsea when met after the final.

Earlier, Nur Aishah Rofina Aling won a silver from the Women’s 200m in 25.14s with Chelsea coming in fifth with 25.95s.

Sabah other medals were from Feova Lim Yi Fei in the Women’s Long Jump (5.71m), where she missed the gold by 0.06m which was won by Nurul Ashikin Abas of Perak.

Hizilawanty, who won the Women’s 5000m gold, too added a silver in the 1500m final in a time of 4:53.29s.

For the record, Sabah’s seven gold showing ensured they exceeded their five gold target in Sukma.