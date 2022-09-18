Sukma: Sabah’s Benedict Ian Gawok ends six-year wait for gold medal in Men’s 110m hurdles

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): Sabah’s Benedict Ian Gawok won the Men’s 110m hurdles to end a six-year wait for his first Malaysia Games gold medal today.

The 23-year-old clocked 14.40s to beat his teammate Muhammad Ridzwan Ridal (14.49s) and Johor’s Muhammad Hazriq Cik Mat Kilau (14.85s) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“I made a false start on my Sukma debut in 2016 and then finished with a silver in the 2018.

“Today I bounced with the gold and I could not be happier…the long wait is over,” said a jubilant Benedict who delivered Sabah’s seventh gold from athletics.

He went on to say that he could have finished with a better time in the final, especially after setting a personal best of 14.33s in the semifinals yesterday.

He said he lost his momentum after hitting the sixth hurdles, although he kept his composure to hold onto the lead against the fast approaching Ridzwan.

Meanwhile, Benedict has set his target on representing the country in the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia next year.

“I will work hard to achieve it, including to try and go under 14 seconds with the help and guidance from coach Rayzam (Shah Wan Sofian).

“I’ve learnt so much from Rayzam prior to Sukma. Now, the aim is to beat the SEA Games qualifying mark,” added Benedict, who is currently ranked second in the country behind Sarawak’s Mohd Rizzua Haizad Muhamad in the event.

Former national hurdler Rayzam, on the other hand, believed his protege has the potential to make it into the SEA Games.

“Benedict has already hit 14.33s, which is a personal best and it is not far off the qualifying mark for category B at 14.29s…the time to beat for category A is 13.99s.

“Hopefully by next February he will have achieve it and if not at the Malaysia Open in March next year which is the last meet for athletes to beat the qualifying mark.

“He will take some much needed break to recover after this before working towards achieving the target,” said two-time SEA Games champion Rayzam who also holds the national Men’s 110m hurdles record of 13.67s.