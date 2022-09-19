Blood donation campaigns to be held in Kuching, Kota Samarahan this weekend

KUCHING (Sept 19): Three blood donation campaigns are happening in Kuching and Kota Samarahan this weekend to ensure there is sufficient stock at the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for needy patients daily.

This Saturday, there is a donation campaign at Sarawak Plaza from 10am to 3pm. It is organised by Sara Urusharta.

Another campaign on Saturday is organised by Sarawak Bank Employees Union (SBEU), and it will be held at Emart Tabuan Jaya from 10am to 2pm.

On Sunday, a campaign will be held in Kota Samarahan at La Promenade Mall from 9am to 2.30pm. This is organised by the Federation of Chinese Youth.

Meanwhile, the Blood Bank is operating as usual during weekdays from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

On Fridays, it is open from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).