Bursa’s overall ESG score of 73 above average – Analysts

KUCHING: Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s (Bursa) overall environmental social and governance (ESG) score is 73, which makes its ESG rating above average, analysts opine.

To note, the research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd’s (Maybank IB Research) qualitative assessment considered the efforts or achievements by Bursa on selected key parameters relating to the three pillars of ESG, while its quantitative assessment considered the internal set-up within Bursa in fulfilling its ESG/sustainability targets/aspirations.

“Our derived above-average score of 73 for Bursa is very much in-line with Sustainalytics’ score of Bursa’s ESG risks, which is at a low 13.1 – among the lowest in our research universe,” Maybank IB Research said.

“Bursa’s bold announcement in September 2021 – to achieve carbon neutrality by 2022 and net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 – sends a reassuring message on its ESG commitments.

“Other positive developments in the past year include the launch of its Sustainability Roadmap 2021 to 2023, and a new dedicated sustainability committee at the Board level which is Sustainability and Development Committee.”

All in, Maybank IB Research valued Bursa on 22-fold price earnings ratio (PER) (its 10-year mean) on 12 months (12M) ending mid-2023E earnings (ie. 1-year forward) to derive the research arm’s target price of RM6.26.