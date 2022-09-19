Car rental operators unwilling to move to KK Sentral building

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): The City Hall will decide on the relocation of the car rental operations at Atap Kuning near here, to the KK Sentral building on Tuesday.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said that from her observation, the car rental operators were unwilling to move from Atap Kuning to the KK Sentral building.

She said that among the reasons given by the operators on their unwillingness to move were competition with buses that are operating at the area, fees, less passengers, managing difficulties and unsuitable location.

Noorliza added that they will be visiting the KK Sentral building on Tuesday to see the terminal.

“I see that this problem is not because of shifting or not shifting; suitable or unsuitable; but there are other issues not only involving the management of the terminal but the management of the public transportation on the whole. For this aspect, we will make a decision tomorrow,” she said after meeting with the operators at Kota Kinabalu Community Hall on Monday.

She added that they will also see what type of mechanism would be suitable for implementation.