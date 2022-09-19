Covid-19: Sarawak records 683 cases, 3 deaths in Epid Week 37

KUCHING (Sept 19): Sarawak recorded 683 Covid-19 cases and three Covid-related deaths in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 37, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its weekly report, the committee said 27 of the 683 cases were classified under Category 3, 4 and 5.

On the deaths, SDMC said two were reported in Miri while one was recorded in Limbang.

The committee said on the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 222 cases followed by Sibu (114).

Districts which recorded double-digit figures were Miri with 98 cases followed by Bintulu (57), Samarahan (28), Sarikei (26), Dalat (23), Serian (19) and Bau (13).

The districts that registered single-digit cases were Mukah with eight; Asajaya, Betong and Sri Aman (7); Pakan (6); Kanowit, Limbang, Meradong and Tatau (5); Subis (4); Daro, Kapit and Lawas (3); Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Lundu, Tanjung Manis, Pusa and Matu (2); and one each in Kabong, Telang Usan and Julau.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 314,504 cases.