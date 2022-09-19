Don’t make wrong choice in GE15 – Bung

KINABATANGAN (Sept 19): The rakyat are reminded to choose wisely this coming general election and not to repeat past mistakes such as in the 14th general election which ended with no single party having the dominance to form the government.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in saying this opined that the wrong choice (when voting) caused the current country’s political instability.

According to him, the situation does not paint a good picture as an unstable governance hinders the development and economy of the country which, at the end of the day, affects the welfare and wellbeing of the rakyat.

Bung Moktar pointed out that the Opposition was given the opportunity to take over the leadership of the country but in the 22 months in government, they failed to implement the promises made in their manifesto and instead held a grudge against the Umno/Barisan Nasional leaders.

Bung Moktar who is also the Umno Kinabatangan division chief, said because of the black episode that hit the country after the 14th General Election (GE14) due to political instability, Umno and BN are determined to ensure that the government formed after GE15 is one that is stable for the sake of the rakyat’s prosperity and interests.

“Thus to win we must work to win, not just to simply carry out our entrusted responsibility without spirit. We must attract more people to support Umno and BN in the coming GE15,” he said when officiating a joint meeting of the Umno Bukit Garam Zone branches at the SMK Bukit Garam Kinabatangan hall here on Sunday.

According to Bung Moktar, the momentum of party members now is better compared to the early stages when BN lost in the GE14. This momentum must be used by the party’s machinery to raise the morale of members and supporters of BN so they vote for the coalition in the coming general election.

“We not only need enthusiasm; we also need strategy and action. Therefore, the party’s branches and all the Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri wings need to play their respective roles, meet voters and organize as many programs as possible to get more people to support Umno and BN,” he said.

Also present were Umno Kinabatangan deputy chief Datuk Jafry Arifin and the division as well as its branches’ leaders.