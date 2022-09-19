Dr Annuar: S’wak gives additional RM750,000 to UTS scholarship to aid 50 B40 students

SIBU (Sept 19): The state government has agreed to allocate an additional RM750,000 to the Sarawak University of Technology (UTS) scholarship scheme, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said this would help cover four years of education for 50 students from the B40 group.

Dr Annuar noted the quota of the scholarship scheme of 80 per cent tuition fee reduction for 100 Bumiputera and 100 non-Bumiputera students had been filled and exceeded.

“However, yesterday I met with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and he agreed to add RM750,000 for four years to cover the tuition fees of 50 students,” he said in his speech at the ‘Majlis Penangguhan Seminar Zakat’ at the Sibu Islamic Complex Hall here on Monday.

Thus, he appealed to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) to be able to provide the same allocation for 50 asnaf and orphaned students.

He said UTS, which is fully owned by the Sarawak government, provides very low tuition fees compared to other public universities.

“If we can, for example, provide for asnaf or orphaned students – we can start with 50 students first. We only need RM750,000 for their expenses of four years at UTS. In terms of facilities, we don’t have to send them to study abroad or other places – I assure you sending your children to study outside from Sarawak will require higher costs.

“For example, in Kuala Lumpur you need to have at least RM500 just to pay for their rented room,” he said.

Earlier, the Nangka assemblyman praised Sarawak Baitulmal’s move to hold the seminar in an effort to raise awareness about its function and role in managing zakat money.

Dr Annuar also mentioned Baitulmal has a large role especially for the Muslim community in Sarawak.

“I hope this seminar will adequately explain Baitulmal’s role and most importantly, garner the support of the Muslim community for a brighter future,” he said.

Also present was TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.