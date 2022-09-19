Early morning fire razes vacant house in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 19): A vacant house at Kampung Bahagia Jaya here was razed to the ground early today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, in a statement, said 14 firefighters from Sungai Merah fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 5.52am.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a double-storey vacant house measuring 30 by 30 square feet, which was totally destroyed,” he added.

The Bomba spokesperson said the the fire was brought under control at 6.09am and was fully extinguished minutes later.

The operation ended at 7.10am.

No casualties were reported during the incident.