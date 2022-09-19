Explain poverty index on eight Sabah districts – rep

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah has called on the Malaysia Statistics Department to give an explanation on the poverty index which has classified eight districts in Sabah as the poorest in the country.

According to the department, the districts categorised as the poorest in Sabah are Tongod, Pitas, Telupid, Beluran, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Nabawan.

Masiung asked if the districts were evaluated in terms of eKasih population statistics or based on the development index in the districts involved.

“I am confused by the study conducted by the Statistics Department. As a state representative of the people, I realize the average poverty of households in the Tongod district is quite isolated.

“The poverty rate in the eight poorest districts in the Sabah region should be measured using the correct method to ensure an accurate and detailed study,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“For example, the poverty index in Tongod is much smaller which is 2,596 households compared to more than 5,000 in the eKasih data in Semporna, but the east coast district is not listed as the poorest district,” he pointed out.

However, the chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) admitted that if the Statistics Department’s evaluation was based on the public development index, then it is inaccurate as development in Tongod is still in the implementation process.

Tongod district is located in the Kuamut State Legislative Assembly and Kinabatangan Parliament area and is the largest district in Sabah. It is larger than the state of Kedah.

According to Masiung, Tongod is a district with an area of 10,051 square kilometers, therefore it takes time for the government to implement more development programs.

He disclosed that the population in Tongod is more than 43,000 residents although the eKasih data showed only 2,596 are classified as poor and extremely poor.

“But now the number of eKasih has decreased where 674 households have already come out of the poverty line in the first six months of this year and at the same time Tongod has dropped to 15th rank in the state,” he said.

Masiung said that the Tongod District Office is now in the process of verifying the residents and it is expected that more than 400 more eKasih holders will come out of the poverty line by the end of this year.

He said that a large number of households in Tongod already have their own land through the targeted distribution of government lots.

According to him, the residents have worked on the land that was distributed through the assistance of Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) in accordance with the mission of developing Tongod as an agricultural granary.