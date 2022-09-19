First local appointed as Labuan Corporation CEO

LABUAN (Sept 19): Labuan-born Rithuan Ismail has been appointed as Labuan Corporation chief executive officer effective Oct 1 to Sept 30, 2024.

He replaces Dr Fary Akmal Osman whose contract expired on Oct 8, 2021.

Rithuan, 54, the first local Labuan appointed to the highest executive post in the local authority, had served with the LC since 1994 when it was known as Lembaga Pembangunan Labuan before being elevated to a corporation in 2001.

He graduated from Mara Institute of Technology (now known as UiTM) with a Bachelor in Business Administration, and a Master in Business Administration (Economic and Accounting) from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim presented the appointment letter in line with subsection 10 (1) of the Labuan Corporation Act 2001 (Act 609) at the Menara Perbadanan Labuan witnessed by LC chairman Senator Datuk Bashir Alias.

“With his capability and vast experience in the local authority, I’m optimistic Rithuan should be able to lead LC to a greater height,” he told a press conference after handing over the appointment letter.

Shahidan said Rithuan, along with Bashir, should now focus on attracting local and foreign investors to the island.

“Labuan needs investment to boost its economy, LC must now focus on how it can woo investors and facilitate their investment in this island,” he said.

Shahidan also directed LC, as the lead agency in this federal territory, to coordinate allocation for development and programmes from among the various government agencies in the interest of the people.-Bernama