GE15: PDP names Lidang for Mas Gading, Giendam for Saratok

BAU (Sept 19): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has named its candidates for the Mas Gading and Saratok seats for the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said Lidang Disen, 47, has been picked to contest Mas Gading while Giendam Jonathan, 49, is their choice for Saratok.

“We will propose their names to our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman,” he said during a gathering at Bau Civic Centre yesterday.

The event was in conjunction with the launch of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) operations room for Mas Gading parliamentary constituency held earlier in the day.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, expressed his hope that the state assemblymen under the two parliamentary constituencies would give their full backing to the two PDP candidates.

Meanwhile, PDP vice president Dato Henry Harry Jinep in a press conference later affirmed that the two names will be submitted to the GPS top leadership for approval.

“We have only selected one potential candidate for Mas Gading and one for Saratok. We do not have any other names aside from these two.

“We are prepared to retake both parliamentary seats for GPS,” said the Tasik Biru assemblyman.

Henry also said that with the launching of the GPS operations room for Mas Gading, both he and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang will work to ensure victory in the constituency come GE15.

Tasik Biru and Opar are the two state constituencies that make up Mas Gading.

Mas Gading is currently held by Mordi Bimol of Democratic Action Party, while Datuk Ali Biju of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is the Saratok incumbent.

Both had secured their maiden parliamentary wins in the 2018 general election.