Indonesia wins SMJ Cup 2022

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): Indonesia defeated Sabah 5-0 to win the SMJ Cup 2022 at the final of the inaugural Pesta Bola Merdeka Sabah in Likas Stadium near here on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor officiated at the opening and

closing ceremony of the tournament held in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

He also presented prizes and trophies to the winners.

Also present were Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Arif, Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury and organising chairman of the opening ceremony, Datuk Juil Nuatim.