KPDNHEP special committee to ensure food supply during monsoon season

SERIAN (Sept 19): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has set up a special committee to prepare for the year-end monsoon season, says its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The committee, he said, has drawn up a specific action plan to ensure sufficient food supply to face inclement weather during the North East Monsoon season.

“We are ready to ensure food supply will not be severely affected during the flood season.

“The committee is also joined by various other relevant agencies working together to examine the people’s needs from various angles,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Program Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia (JMKM)’ for Kedup constituency at Kampung Bunan here yesterday.

He admitted that it is very challenging to ensure food supply would not be disrupted but gave the assurance that his ministry will monitor closely to ensure there is food.

On the JMKM programme in Sarawak, he informed that as at Sept 15, it has been implemented at 118 locations in 65 state constituencies after rebranding from Program Jualan Keluarga Malaysia (PJKM) on Aug 15.

“This achievement is a continuation of the success of KPDNHEP Sarawak in implementing PJKM at 196 locations in all 31 parliamentary constituencies with 267,978 visitors and sales of RM5.917 million between December 2021 and Aug 14 this year,” he said.

Nanta was quick to add that what matters most is that many people have benefitted from the programme.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development II and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben.