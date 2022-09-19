Kuching court fines woman RM1,200 for slapping man

KUCHING (Sept 19): A 29-year-olf woman was fined RM1,200 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for slapping the face of a man.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Juliana Hipster from Kampung Atas, Singai in Bau, after she pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for an imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

She committed the offence near a traffic light at Jalan Semarak here on around 5.19pm on Sept 12 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the 21-year-old man was riding his motorcycle at the time of the incident when Juliana, who was also riding her motorcycle, slapped his face. The man suffered pain on his face as a result of the incident.

It is learned that Juliana and the victim had a misunderstanding prior to the incident.

A police report was lodged and Juliana was subsequently detained on the same day around 9.40pm.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Juliana was unrepresented by a counsel.