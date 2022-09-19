Malaysian novice sellers see five-times uplift in sales during 9.9 — Shopee

KUCHING: The start of the End of Year Sale season concluded on a high, with local sellers in Malaysia who were participating in Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day for the first time achieving an average sales uplift of more than five times on September 9, compared to a usual day.

Health and Beauty, Home and Living and Mobile and Accessories emerged as the top categories sold during the shopping festival’s peak day.

Interestingly, despite the recent announcement that face masks are no longer mandatory indoors except in certain situations, masks were still one of the most sought-after products on September 9.

Treats and snacks for cats and storage products such as folding boxes, cake boxes and paper bags also proved to be a hit among consumers.

The latter may be a sign that local sellers are preparing for anticipated orders in the coming months.

Those living in Johor Bahru, Kinta, Seremban, Melaka Tengah, Kuching and Kota Bharu were busy checking out their shopping carts during September 9.

These locations registered the highest number of orders in the country, outside of Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, live streaming continued to provide enjoyable and interactive shopping experiences to users.

Within the campaign period from August 26 till September 9, Malaysian shoppers spent over two million hours watching streams on Shopee Live.

Buyers also had fun while shopping, with a total of over 24 million game plays on Shopee Prizes during the same period.

ShopeePay was also a preferred payment method for checking out by users when purchasing items on Shopee during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Within the first two hours of September 9, there was a nine-times uplift for orders paid using ShopeePay, compared to an average day in the previous year.

In the last two years since the pandemic, users are likely more accustomed to paying using cashless payments methods like ShopeePay for ease of use as well as value in terms of rewards.

ShopeeFood since starting in November 2021 has helped many users to connect with merchants that are both big and small through the integrated platform offered by Shopee.

Micro merchants especially benefit from the ecosystem as the platform helps merchants to expand their businesses in the post-pandemic period by connecting them to a large base of online users available on the Shopee mobile app.

This is evident based on the Top Dishes ordered by users during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Across all the five locations (Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya, Johor, Penang, Sabah and Ipoh), most users took advantage of the great discounts and promotions to order their favourite local staples like Roti Canai, Satay and Nasi Ayam Penyet.

Besides supporting local food and beverage (F&B) merchants, users also ordered a high number of food items like Strawberry Chocolate Chip Almond Milk Frappe, Sushi, Matcha Boba Tea and Pasta based food items.

“We’re really humbled to play a small part to help local sellers on our platform achieve a significant level of sales uplift during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day,” Shopee Malaysia’s head of marketing campaigns Kenneth Soh said.

“We can see that our marketing tools and seller engagement features are empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to capture significant growth opportunities in the digital economy.

“Shopee is looking forward to continuing boosting their sales during the year end, while enabling Malaysians to enjoy the best savings on our platform.”