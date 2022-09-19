Minister hopes Sabah will achieve 40 gold medals target in Sukma

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Datuk Ellron Angin has his fingers crossed that Sabah would be able to achieve the 40 gold medals target in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The Sabah Youth and Sports Minister appeared to be encouraged after one-week of competition, saying the state contingent is “on the right track” in their quest for gold medals in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

Sabah’s official medal tally as of 11:30am today stands at 13 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 12 bronze medals to occupy second placing in the overall standings.

“We are on the right track but anything can happen because other teams too have conducted their preparation.

“We have high hopes that we will be able to achieve our (40 gold medals) target,” said Ellron today.

The first week of Sukma competition saw athletics, wushu and karate surpassed their medal target.

Athletics won seven gold medals to better their target by two courtesy of Andre Anura Anuar (Men’s Long Jump and Triple Jump), Farrell Glenn Felix Jurus (Men’s High Jump), Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas (Women’s 400m), Hizilawanty Jamain (Women’s 800m), Benedict Ian Gawok ((Men’s 110m Hurdles), Women’s 4x100m (Nur Aishah Rofina Aling, Chelsea, Patronella Lisong, Feova Lim, Esther Joanne Ailos and Camellia Jasten).

Wushu performed well in Men’s Sanda events to contribute two gold medals despite having aimed for only one bronze medal. The gold medalists were Muhammad Hanif Abdullah (-56kg) and Muhammad Akid Azlan (-60kg).

Karate, on the other hand, bagged three gold medals when they have targeted only two. In addition, Sabah also emerged as Sukma overall winners in karate competition.

The gold medal winners were Amirah Syahirah Azlan (Women’s Individual -68kg Kumite), Men’s Team Kata (Mohd Haznil Henry, Mohd Azhad Haziq Henry, Clevelence Carlos) and Women’s Team Kumite (Amirah, Pressy Misty Philip, Leong Jia Chii, Michell Michelin Linus).

The other gold medal was from bowling with Nevern Netaneel Marcellinus winning the Men’s Singles late Sunday.