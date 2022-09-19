Minos: Sabah, Sarawak have legal rights to make demands in accordance with MA63

KUCHING (Sept 19): Some people in Peninsular Malaysia do not know – or pretend to not know – the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In pointing this out, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran Dato Peter Minos also says neither do they know about the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) and Cobbold Commission reports.

“So they start talking ‘a little nonsense’, (and) playing coy or ignorant,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in response to Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Rafizi Ramli’s recent remarks about Sarawak and Sabah leaders being quick to point their fingers at Peninsular Malaysia for problems affecting in the two Borneo states.

In his Malaysia Day 2022 message, Rafizi also put the blame on embezzlements with regard to the problem of poverty in Sarawak and Sabah.

In his statement, Minos pointed out that many people did not know how and why Sarawak, Sabah and Federation of Malaya joined forces in forming Malaysia in 1963.

“They do not know or realise that behind the creation of Malaysia was MA63, a vital and fundamental agreement that had legally and formally set up Malaysia,” he said, stressing that without the MA63, which was ‘signed and sealed’ by Sarawak, Sabah and the Federation of Malaya and endorsed by the United Nations (UN), ‘there was and would be no Malaysia’.

Thus, this was why Sarawak and Sabah kept on demanding that their many rights, which had been eroded over the years, be restored and returned to them.

“So some Malayans, in ignorance, call for the MA63 be removed; say that the demand by Sabah and Sarawak for 35 per cent representation in Parliament is dubious; and that Sabah and Sarawak’s financial and other demands under MA63 cannot be sustained or entertained; that Sarawak leaders be blamed, and not the Malayan leaders, for the ills and lack of development in Sarawak.”

Minos further pointed out that Sarawak and Sabah had the legal rights to make requests and demands that had been clearly and specifically spelled out in the MA63.

“On this, Malayans cannot and must not question or cast doubts. Better that they know MA63 and IGC Report; if not, just shut up,” he stressed.