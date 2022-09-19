Ongkili: Kpg Sapit, Kpg Gumbang proposed as sites for new ICQS complexes in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 19): Kampung Sapit, Padawan and Kampung Gumbang, Bau have been proposed as the two sites for the new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes in Sarawak, said Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said he would bring the proposed construction of the two new ICQS complexes to the Cabinet’s special committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) for approval.

Ongkili mentioned these following a visit to the villages located near the Sarawak and West Kalimantan, Indonesia border on Sunday.

Accompanying him was Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, who briefed Maximus on the need to build these ICQS facilities. Both Kampung Sapit and Kampung Gumbang are within Puncak Borneo constituency.

According to Ongkili, the construction of ICQS Complexes in Kampung Sapit and Kampung Gumbang are indeed necessary, important and timely in the the aspect of security and economic impact.

“Therefore it needs to be implemented immediately. We will apply for allocations and discuss with a special Cabinet committee to ensure that what is planned can be implemented,” he said following the site visit.

He said there has been long existing ties between the communities living at villages near both sides of the Malaysian and Indonesian border.

As such, he strongly believed the issue of border security is a very important issue following the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

According to him, the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Borneo has many security, social, economic and cultural implications.

In this regard, he said many discussions have been held at the Prime Minister’s Department level to ensure sufficient government allocations for the construction of ICQS stations throughout the country including in Sabah and Sarawak.

“With the development of Nusantara, we are very concerned about matters related to the security of our borders with our neighbouring country Indonesia,” he added.

He revealed he had also visited the existing ICQS Complex at Tebedu to see the upgrading project of the complex and also in other areas to get accurate information about the obstacles and challenges faced by the Immigration Department, the Customs Department and other agencies related agencies.

“Development in Kalimantan will definitely have an economic spillover to Sarawak and we need to support this, but at the same time there will also be an impact in terms of security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Willie, who is also the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said he submitted the application for the construction of two new ICQS Complexes to the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) in 2018.

In addition, he said he had also voiced the proposal for the construction of two ICQS complexes in the parliamentary session and the importance of border security.

According to Willie, there are “jalan tikus” (illegal routes) at Kampung Sapit and Kampung Gumbang where people from Indonesia were caught crossing the border into Malaysia and he is very worried about the security aspect there.

“I would like to thank Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili for coming to see the situation in the border area.

“He is looking into this matter and bringing this matter to the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) and I have been made to understand that allocations have been requested,” he said.

He hoped the ICQS proposal can be realised “because we cannot underestimate security issues” and the effects from the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara.

“The impact is so big, both positive and negative, and we in the states of Sabah and Sarawak should be prepared,” he added.

For this reason, he said, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus’ visit was very timely in order to see for himself issues on the ground.

Willie added that the construction of the ICQS Complexes is for the good of both countries to prevent the occurrence of illegal activities such as the distribution of drugs and other things including arms smuggling across the border.