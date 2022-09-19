PM announces asset declarations for judges, GLC chiefs as part of new anti-graft measures

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Members of the judiciary and heads of government-linked corporations (GLCs) will be required to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

The PM said the measure, which will also include heads of government-linked investment corporations (GLICS), was among those decided during a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) today.

The declarations would come under the code of ethics for members of parliament and the administration the prime minister said would be enhanced and expanded, and which would be formalised in the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act for lawmakers.

“The details of this new code of ethics will be presented again by MACC in the next JKKMAR meeting,” he said in a statement today.

The special committee also decided on other measures such as the transferability of enforcement officers between different local authorities under the State Executive Council (MMKN).

Ismail Sabri said that local enforcers who have served under the same local authority at length may be transferred to another jurisdiction under this new measure.

“A guideline as reference will be issued to the State Authority (PBN) for enabling this to be implemented in all PBTs across the country,” he said.

According to Ismail Sabri, the committee made the decision in an effort to improve delivery services, improving PBT governance, strengthen the element of integrity, provide opportunities for mobility and improve aspects of experience, accountability and credibility to avoid the risk of symptoms corruption and abuse of power, the existence of “Little Napoleons” at the field level and limit work cycles.

Ismail added that the meeting also agreed to appoint an independent entity to oversee the proposed law on political funding and contributions.

“This Bill will regulated by an independent entity known as the political contribution regulator at the federal and state level.

“Views from stakeholders including political parties will be taken into account in relation to the details of the Bill before it is presented for first reading during the Third Meeting, Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament,” he said.

The Cabinet on September 11 agreed in principle to formulating a Bill on political contributions.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said then that he would put forward the views of the Cabinet on the proposed legal framework for the Bill to be presented to the Political Transformation and Political Understanding Memorandum Technical Committee for fine-tuning before being brought to the parliamentary sitting. — Malay Mail