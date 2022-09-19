Reef Ball Project Phase 2 to boost Sarawak’s marine tourism

KUCHING (Sept 19): Sarawak will boost its marine tourism activities with emphasis placed on diving in coral reef sites and fishing, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is following the continuation of Phase 1 of the Sarawak Reef Ball Project (2018-2022) which has been successfully implemented.

“The second phase of this project will be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan next year.

“We will provide an allocation for the second phase which is in relation to the promotion of tourism such as coral reefs and fishing activities,” he told a press conference at Kampung Telaga Air near here yesterday.

Earlier, the Premier witnessed the deployment of the 16,800th reef ball at Pulau Satang waters to mark the completion of the Sarawak Reef Ball Project Phase 1 along the coastal waters of Sarawak.

Abang Johari said the project will be implemented from Kuching to Miri.

“Right now, we have a lot of people coming in from Singapore to Miri as well as Telaga Air for sport fishing.

“That is why we can see a lot of boats in Telaga Air and as such, the income of the villagers here have also increased,” he said.

He pointed out that the marine conservation initiatives carried out by the Sarawak government through Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) have been successful.

In addition to a rise in the breeding of fish and coral reefs, particularly at marine parks, Sarawak’s coastal waters have become a landing spot for turtles such as in Telok Melano and Taman Similajau in Bintulu, he said.

Also present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton and Sarawak Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad.