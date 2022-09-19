Sagah: Sarawak achieves past 90:10 ratio set on composition of teachers in state

KOTA SAMRAHAN (Sept 19): Sarawak has achieved past the 90:10 ratio of local teachers to those from outside the state, says Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He believes that between 94 and 95 per cent of teachers in the state now are Sarawakians.

“Nobody should blame us. We have achieved that part, our 90:10 policy,” he said in a press conference after the presentation of ‘Micro Rero Robot 2022’ kits at the hall of Teachers Education Institute Tun Abdul Razak Campus (IPGKTAR) here yesterday.

Asked about the shortage of teachers in Sarawak, Sagah said it only pertained to certain subjects, adding: “A lot to do with religious and Islamic studies, mostly that (where the shortage of teachers is).”

On his recent meeting with the Education Services Commission to discuss the shortage of teachers in Sarawak, which he had mentioned in his speech earlier, Sagah said he could not reveal what was discussed.

“But they (the commission) would work it out with the Ministry of Education on ways to solve this problem,” he added.