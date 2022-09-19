Sarawak-China trade volume rises to RM27.05 bln last year, says Premier

KUCHING (Sept 19): The trade volume between Sarawak and China has risen to RM27.05 billion last year, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who cited the International Trade, Industry and Investment Ministry’s statistics, also disclosed that the export volume from Sarawak to China was RM18.633 billion last year.

“That figure is for our export volume, which is mainly based on Sarawak’s commodities including LNG (liquefied natural gas) oil minerals.

“As for our import volume, not a lot, only RM8.4 billion… probably because China has a big population, meaning we have a big export to China while Sarawak has a small population, so we have small imports (from China),” he added.

Abang Johari said this in his speech during the Kuching China Trades Importers and Exporters Association’s (KCTIEA) 48th anniversary dinner at a local restaurant here last night. The dinner was also held to commemorate the 48th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations and to celebrate the mid-autumn festival.

The Premier said the bilateral trade between China and Malaysia has contributed significantly to the Malaysia’s economic growth, of which Sarawak also accounted for a sizeable proportion.

This is evident when many infrastructure projects in Sarawak, including the Batang Lupar bridge project, were undertaken together with Chinese companies from China, he added.

“Because we aim to become a developed state by 2030, I sincerely hope that the growth of bilateral trade between our country and China will continue to grow and become one of the main driving forces for Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari, in his speech, also hoped that Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who is the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China will continue to promote Sarawak to China.

Among those present during the event were Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching His Excellency Xing Weiping, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s representative and also Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Tiong, KCTIEA president Datuk Yii Ming Tang, and the event’s organising chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.