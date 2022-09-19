Sarawak wins gold for Women’s 50m rifle prone team in Sukma

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Sarawak successfully defended the Women’s 50m rifle prone team title in Sukma when the trio of Siti Nur Aisyah Mazlan, Selina Sim Shu Siang and Daphanie Adrienne Steven collected 1,744 points for the gold.

Negeri Sembilan’s Aina Zahara Baharum, Gan Chen Jie and Alia Husna Budruddin settled for silver with 1,741 points while Nur Sumayyaah Dzulkifli, Siti Zulaika Haira Rosman and Shaveena Mei Vejayan of Pulau Pinang came in third with 1,731 points.

Siti Nur Aisyah added another medal to her collection when she finished second in the Women’s 50m rifle prone individual event with 589, narrowly missing the gold by a mere one point behind Negeri Sembilan’s Aina Zahara Baharum. In third place was Nur Syafani Nabilah Abdul Razak from Perak, who registered 586 points.

The Sarawak team’s other silver was won by Mohd Haziq Fadhil Khalid Fauzan in the men’s 10m air rifle who registered 237.50 points.

“Today is a special day to harvest the gold we aimed for and the girls team performed very well. They were all crying when it was anounced the gold belonged to us.

“This gold is so meaningful, especially for Selina Sim who will be dedicating the victory to her sister and teammate — the late Stephanie Sim, who died of a stroke in June,” head coach Karen Leong told The Borneo Post.

She said this was the final Sukma for the trio and she was happy they ended their campaign on a good note by closing their Sukma story in glory.

In swimming, Hii Puong Wei splashed his way to the first gold medal for the Sarawak swimming team today.

Competing in one of his pet events, Hii clocked 1:03:95s to finish first in the Men’s 100m breaststroke while Job Tan made it a one-two finish for Sarawak by clocking 1:04.05s while Kiew Tze Yean of FT Kuala Lumpur came in third with a time of 1:04.06s.

Hii also added a silver to his personal medal tally when he won the bronze in the Men’s 50m backstroke.

Kelly Teo Yao also impressed by bagging two silvers in the Women’s 200m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

At the MSN Gymnasium 3, Sarawak’s sole men representative Ally Hamuda Abdullah’s final Sukma campaign also ended on a golden note when he shared the gold with Pulau Pinang’s Ng Chun Chen in the men’s Roman Rings event with a score of 12.867 points.

The first-year student undertaking a Zoology degree at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) said he was happy he managed to achieve the target of winning gold in this Sukma.

“At the 2018 Sukma in Perak, I won the silver so I am happy with the improvement. It was not easy, as I had to compete with an anterior cruciate ligament injury on my right leg,” he said.