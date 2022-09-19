Sukama: Rentap hopes Sarawak’s tenpin bowling team will continue to ride on winning momentum

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Sarawak Sukma Contingent chef-de-mission Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu is hoping that the Sarawak’s tenpin bowling team will continue to ride on its winning momentum at the 20th Sukma.

On Sunday, Lavinia Kho Jia Joe and Nur Hazirah Ramli gave Sarawak a flying start to their campaign at Sunway Megalanes as they produced a 1-2 finish in the women’s singles, with Lavinia bagging the gold with 1,271 pins and Hazirah taking the silver with 1,268 pins.

Rentap, who is also the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said Sarawak’s bowlers have shown their prowess amidst the stiff competition from other states.

“Congratulations to Lavinia who won the gold medal and Nur Hazirah who won the silver medals this morning. This adds to the medal tally for Sarawak.

“We still have doubles and trios events tomorrow and we hope they can provide more competition and medals,” he told reporters after the medals presentation late Sunday.

“We see the scores are very close and this proves that bowling is very competitive. That is why we are very proud because our bowlers stood out and won gold for Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lavinia when interviewed said that she only focused on playing well with the spirit of “Agi Idup Agi Ngleban.

According to Nur Hazirah, she did not expect to finish on the podium because the challenge from other bowlers was very stiff.